Quinstreet Inc (QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Quinstreet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Valenti (insider trades) sold 58,000 shares of QNST on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $17.32 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

QuinStreet Inc is an online marketing and media company that delivers qualified clicks and inquiries at low cost with great scalability. The company's operations and revenue are in North America, but has emerging businesses in Brazil and India. QuinStreet Inc has a market cap of $916.120 million; its shares were traded at around $17.32 with a P/E ratio of 29.36 and P/S ratio of 1.85. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with QuinStreet Inc. .

CEO Douglas Valenti sold 39,948 shares of QNST stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $17.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.64% since.

CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,250 shares of QNST stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $16.04. The price of the stock has increased by 7.98% since.

CEO Douglas Valenti sold 8,361 shares of QNST stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $16.18. The price of the stock has increased by 7.05% since.

CEO Douglas Valenti sold 57,528 shares of QNST stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $16.81. The price of the stock has increased by 3.03% since.

