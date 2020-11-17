  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) EVP & CFO Wajid Ali Sold $534,600 of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: LITE +0.68%

EVP & CFO of Lumentum Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wajid Ali (insider trades) sold 6,480 shares of LITE on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $82.5 a share. The total sale was $534,600.

Lumentum Holdings Inc offers optical and photonic products addressing end markets including data communications and telecommunications networking and industrial and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.20 with a P/E ratio of 41.82 and P/S ratio of 3.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 67.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lumentum Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of LITE stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $82.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of LITE stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $82.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.
  • Director Harold L Covert sold 4,064 shares of LITE stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $90.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.32% since.
  • EVP, Global Sales Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of LITE stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $89. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.52% since.
  • Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of LITE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $87.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.85% since.
  • SVP, GC and Secretary Judy G Hamel sold 6,853 shares of LITE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $87.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LITE, click here

.

