Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: GWPH +1.2%

CEO of Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justin D. Gover (insider trades) sold 108,492 shares of GWPH on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $10.02 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in the research, development and commercialisation of cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a market cap of $3.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.02 with and P/S ratio of 7.86. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Justin D. Gover sold 108,492 shares of GWPH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $10.02.
  • CEO Justin D. Gover sold 71,508 shares of GWPH stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $10.01.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GWPH stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $10.
  • Chief Medical Officer Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GWPH stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $9.17.
  • Executive Chairman Geoffrey W Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GWPH stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $8.48.

For the complete insider trading history of GWPH, click here

.

