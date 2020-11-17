Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CFO Robert J Warshaw Sold $955,040 of Shares

CFO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert J Warshaw (insider trades) sold 16,000 shares of TW on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $59.69 a share. The total sale was $955,040.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $13.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.98 with a P/E ratio of 69.39 and P/S ratio of 12.48. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.55%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 37,011 shares of TW stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $60.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 7,500 shares of TW stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $57.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.17% since.

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 10,000 shares of TW stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $55.24. The price of the stock has increased by 6.77% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Douglas Friedman sold 10,000 shares of TW stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.75% since.

President William Hult sold 50,000 shares of TW stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.75% since.

