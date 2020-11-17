The Timken Co (TKR) EVP & Group President Christopher A Coughlin Sold $3.5 million of Shares

EVP & Group President of The Timken Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher A Coughlin (insider trades) sold 48,280 shares of TKR on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $73.1 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

The Timken Co engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain, and related products under Timken brand, and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Timken Co has a market cap of $5.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.31 with a P/E ratio of 15.99 and P/S ratio of 1.56. The dividend yield of The Timken Co stocks is 1.55%. The Timken Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Timken Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Richard G Kyle sold 33,295 shares of TKR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $67.94. The price of the stock has increased by 6.43% since.

President and CEO Richard G Kyle sold 34,145 shares of TKR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $61.82. The price of the stock has increased by 16.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of TKR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $72.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.93% since.

EVP & CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 16,151 shares of TKR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $62.72. The price of the stock has increased by 15.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Group President Christopher A Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of TKR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $73.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

Group Vice President Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,830 shares of TKR stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $70.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.6% since.

Director Jacqueline F Woods sold 1,600 shares of TKR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $67.29. The price of the stock has increased by 7.46% since.

VP, GC, and Secretary Hansal N. Patel sold 2,087 shares of TKR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $67.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7% since.

EVP - Human Resources Ronald J Myers sold 7,760 shares of TKR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $61.83. The price of the stock has increased by 16.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TKR, click here