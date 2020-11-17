Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO, Magellan Rx Management of Magellan Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mostafa Kamal (insider trades) sold 20,885 shares of MGLN on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $84.82 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Magellan Health Inc provides managed healthcare business. It provides services to health plans, insurance companies, employers, labor unions and various governmental agencies. Magellan Health Inc has a market cap of $2.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.60 with a P/E ratio of 15.87 and P/S ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Magellan Health Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Magellan Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal sold 6,000 shares of MGLN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $81.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.

CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal sold 7,023 shares of MGLN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $79.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Controller Jeffrey N West sold 2,620 shares of MGLN stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has increased by 5.75% since.

