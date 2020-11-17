Levi Strauss (LEVI) Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Executive VP and CFO of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harmit J Singh (insider trades) sold 85,946 shares of LEVI on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $16.99 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $7.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.23 with and P/S ratio of 1.60. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 1.69%. Levi Strauss & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Levi Strauss & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 85,946 shares of LEVI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $16.99. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 123,150 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $17.05. The price of the stock has increased by 6.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Robert D. Haas sold 351,806 shares of LEVI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $17.74. The price of the stock has increased by 2.76% since.

10% Owner Bradley J. Haas sold 9,736 shares of LEVI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $16.59. The price of the stock has increased by 9.89% since.

10% Owner Robert D. Haas sold 684,447 shares of LEVI stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $17.03. The price of the stock has increased by 7.05% since.

10% Owner Bradley J. Haas sold 258,561 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $16.85. The price of the stock has increased by 8.19% since.

EVP & Pres. Direct-to-Customer Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $17.1. The price of the stock has increased by 6.61% since.

