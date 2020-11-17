Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) President and CEO V Lance Mitchell Bought $492,690 of Shares

President and CEO of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) V Lance Mitchell (insider trades) bought 16,500 shares of REYN on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $29.86 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $492,690.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc has a market cap of $6.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.86 with a P/E ratio of 18.05 and P/S ratio of 1.88. The dividend yield of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc stocks is 1.98%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of REYN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $29.81. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

