Equinix Inc (EQIX) CFO Keith D Taylor Sold $749,670 of Shares

CFO of Equinix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith D Taylor (insider trades) sold 1,000 shares of EQIX on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $749.67 a share. The total sale was $749,670.

Equinix Inc is a network-neutral provider of retail data center, co-location, and interconnection services. Its client base includes network services firms, cloud and IT service providers, financial service firms, digital, and media content providers. Equinix Inc has a market cap of $66.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $751.18 with a P/E ratio of 147.28 and P/S ratio of 11.22. The dividend yield of Equinix Inc stocks is 1.38%. Equinix Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Equinix Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Equinix Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christopher B Paisley sold 200 shares of EQIX stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $762.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of EQIX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $790.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.93% since.

Chief Legal and HR Officer Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,525 shares of EQIX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $748.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

Chief Product Officer Sara Baack sold 250 shares of EQIX stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $740.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

