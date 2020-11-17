  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Equinix Inc (EQIX) CFO Keith D Taylor Sold $749,670 of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: EQIX -0.17%

CFO of Equinix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith D Taylor (insider trades) sold 1,000 shares of EQIX on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $749.67 a share. The total sale was $749,670.

Equinix Inc is a network-neutral provider of retail data center, co-location, and interconnection services. Its client base includes network services firms, cloud and IT service providers, financial service firms, digital, and media content providers. Equinix Inc has a market cap of $66.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $751.18 with a P/E ratio of 147.28 and P/S ratio of 11.22. The dividend yield of Equinix Inc stocks is 1.38%. Equinix Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Equinix Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Equinix Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Keith D Taylor sold 1,000 shares of EQIX stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $749.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Christopher B Paisley sold 200 shares of EQIX stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $762.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.
  • Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of EQIX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $790.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.93% since.
  • Chief Legal and HR Officer Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,525 shares of EQIX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $748.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Sara Baack sold 250 shares of EQIX stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $740.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EQIX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)