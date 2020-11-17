Suro Capital Corp (SSSS) CEO and President Mark D Klein Bought $990,630 of Shares

CEO and President of Suro Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Klein (insider trades) bought 99,661 shares of SSSS on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $9.94 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $990,630.

GSV Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company has elected to be treated as a business development company. SuRo Capital Corp has a market cap of $204.710 million; its shares were traded at around $10.28 with a P/E ratio of 16.32 and P/S ratio of 6.59. The dividend yield of SuRo Capital Corp stocks is 8.28%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Mark D Klein bought 6,950 shares of SSSS stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $9.18. The price of the stock has increased by 11.98% since.

