Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Reintjes (insider trades) sold 25,809 shares of YETI on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $56.83 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

YETI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.87 with a P/E ratio of 52.13 and P/S ratio of 5.01. YETI Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with YETI Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of YETI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $56.83. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Roy J Seiders sold 85,117 shares of YETI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $57.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

Director Roy J Seiders sold 23,796 shares of YETI stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $55.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.8% since.

Director Roy J Seiders sold 18,045 shares of YETI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $56.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.

SVP, GC & Secretary Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $59.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

SVP, Talent & ESG Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of YETI stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 15.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YETI, click here