  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes Sold $1.5 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: YETI +0.96%

President and CEO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Reintjes (insider trades) sold 25,809 shares of YETI on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $56.83 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

YETI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.87 with a P/E ratio of 52.13 and P/S ratio of 5.01. YETI Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with YETI Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of YETI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $56.83. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Roy J Seiders sold 85,117 shares of YETI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $57.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.
  • Director Roy J Seiders sold 23,796 shares of YETI stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $55.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.8% since.
  • Director Roy J Seiders sold 18,045 shares of YETI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $56.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.
  • SVP, GC & Secretary Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $59.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.
  • SVP, Talent & ESG Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of YETI stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 15.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YETI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)