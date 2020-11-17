Solarwinds Corp (SWI) EVP, Corp Dev & Gen Counsel Jason Bliss Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, Corp Dev & Gen Counsel of Solarwinds Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Bliss (insider trades) sold 67,758 shares of SWI on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $22.14 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

SolarWinds Corp has a market cap of $6.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.88 with a P/E ratio of 180.84 and P/S ratio of 6.87. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SolarWinds Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP CFO & Treasurer James Barton Kalsu sold 68,211 shares of SWI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $22.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Engineering & CTO W. Joseph Kim sold 25,378 shares of SWI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $21.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

EVP & President, ITOM David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of SWI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $22.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.

