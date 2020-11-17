Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Chair and CEO Mikkel Svane Sold $6.1 million of Shares

Chair and CEO of Zendesk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mikkel Svane (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of ZEN on 11/15/2020 at an average price of $122.79 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

Zendesk Inc develops and sells the Saas software platform and other communication applications mainly in the United States. The Saas platform is used by organizations to communicate with its customers and resolve their queries. Zendesk Inc has a market cap of $14.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.90 with and P/S ratio of 14.74. Zendesk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zendesk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of ZEN stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $111.95. The price of the stock has increased by 12.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President of Sales Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of ZEN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $122.15. The price of the stock has increased by 3.07% since.

Chief People & Diversity Off. Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of ZEN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $122.15. The price of the stock has increased by 3.07% since.

President of Products Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of ZEN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $124.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

CLO and Chief of Staff John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of ZEN stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $110.13. The price of the stock has increased by 14.32% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of ZEN stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $113. The price of the stock has increased by 11.42% since.

