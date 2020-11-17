Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) President and CEO Stephen Trundle Sold $5.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Trundle (insider trades) sold 77,945 shares of ALRM on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $70.14 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc is a cloud-based software platform solution for the connected property. The company through its cloud-based services makes connected home technology accessible to home and business owners. Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.09 with a P/E ratio of 47.05 and P/S ratio of 5.98. Alarm.com Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alarm.com Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Stephen Trundle sold 77,945 shares of ALRM stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $70.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

President and CEO Stephen Trundle sold 73,694 shares of ALRM stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $72.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of ALRM stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $59.51. The price of the stock has increased by 17.78% since.

CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,583 shares of ALRM stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $60.27. The price of the stock has increased by 16.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Hugh Panero sold 7,546 shares of ALRM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALRM, click here