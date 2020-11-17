Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) CEO & Pres Juergen M. Stark Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CEO & Pres of Turtle Beach Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Juergen M. Stark (insider trades) sold 106,310 shares of HEAR on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $17.76 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Turtle Beach Corp is mainly a provider of audio peripherals in the United States. Its products have application across various platforms such as gaming consoles, personal computers, and mobile phones. Turtle Beach Corp has a market cap of $269.440 million; its shares were traded at around $17.74 with a P/E ratio of 6.84 and P/S ratio of 0.91. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Turtle Beach Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

