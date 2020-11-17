Greensky Inc (GSKY) CEO and Chairman of the Board David Zalik Bought $3.8 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Greensky Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Zalik (insider trades) bought 1,105,220 shares of GSKY on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $3.47 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $3.8 million.

GreenSky Inc has a market cap of $670.080 million; its shares were traded at around $3.67 with a P/E ratio of 73.40 and P/S ratio of 0.78. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with GreenSky Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of GSKY stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $3.47. The price of the stock has increased by 5.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Robert Sheft bought 1,105,220 shares of GSKY stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $3.47. The price of the stock has increased by 5.76% since.

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Angela M Nagy bought 7,500 shares of GSKY stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $3.45. The price of the stock has increased by 6.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GSKY, click here