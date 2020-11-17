Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $13.3 million of Shares

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of DELL on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $66.27 a share. The total sale was $13.3 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $50.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.86 with a P/E ratio of 24.60 and P/S ratio of 0.56. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 5,354 shares of DELL stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $65.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.49% since.

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 5,700 shares of DELL stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $65.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 55,427 shares of DELL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $65.34. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 33,519 shares of DELL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $66.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $66.27. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 70,556 shares of DELL stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $65.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.22% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 142,896 shares of DELL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $65.2. The price of the stock has increased by 4.08% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 133,418 shares of DELL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $67.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.19% since.

