Zynga Inc (ZNGA) COO Matthew S Bromberg Sold $500,220 of Shares

Zynga Inc is engaged in developing, marketing, and operating social games. Its games include FarmVille, Zynga Poker, and Words With Friends that are played on various platforms such as mobile, desktop, and social networking sites. Zynga Inc has a market cap of $8.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $7.98 with and P/S ratio of 4.49. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Zynga Inc. .

Director Ellen F Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $7.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of ZNGA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $7.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

COO Matthew S Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $7.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

Director Ellen F Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $8.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.68% since.

President of Publishing Bernard Jin Kim sold 3,100 shares of ZNGA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $8.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.88% since.

