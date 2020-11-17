Trinet Group Inc (TNET) PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield Sold $1.3 million of Shares

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of Trinet Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Burton M. Goldfield (insider trades) sold 17,747 shares of TNET on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $74.76 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Its HR solution includes multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers' compensation insurance, and claims management. Trinet Group Inc has a market cap of $4.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.65 with a P/E ratio of 17.21 and P/S ratio of 1.29. Trinet Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,747 shares of TNET stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $74.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TNET stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $70.41. The price of the stock has increased by 6.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP of INSURANCE SERVICES Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TNET stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $74.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

SVP and CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER Barrett Boston sold 1,666 shares of TNET stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $74.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $73.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TNET stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70.32. The price of the stock has increased by 6.16% since.

Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $70.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TNET, click here