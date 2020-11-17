Sunrun Inc (RUN) CEO of Vivint Solar, Inc. David Bywater Sold $7.4 million of Shares

CEO of Vivint Solar, Inc. of Sunrun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Bywater (insider trades) sold 133,445 shares of RUN on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $55.26 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

Sunrun Inc provides clean, solar energy to homeowners. It is engaged in the design, development, installation sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems ("Projects") in the United States. Sunrun Inc has a market cap of $11.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.49 with a P/E ratio of 1462.25 and P/S ratio of 8.61. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Sunrun Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO of Vivint Solar, Inc. David Bywater sold 476,400 shares of RUN stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.69. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Katherine August-dewilde sold 36,891 shares of RUN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $57.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of RUN stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $60.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.

