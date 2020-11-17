  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) CEO Dale Richard Foster Bought $51,925 of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: WSTG +2.1%

CEO of Wayside Technology Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dale Richard Foster (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of WSTG on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $20.77 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $51,925.

Wayside Technology Group Inc is an information technology channel company. It distributes software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. Wayside Technology Group Inc has a market cap of $91.080 million; its shares were traded at around $20.88 with a P/E ratio of 23.46 and P/S ratio of 0.36. The dividend yield of Wayside Technology Group Inc stocks is 3.27%. Wayside Technology Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Wayside Technology Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Dale Richard Foster bought 2,500 shares of WSTG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $20.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,000 shares of WSTG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $21.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.
  • Director Andrew S Bryant bought 2,000 shares of WSTG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $20.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WSTG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)