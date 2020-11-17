Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) CEO Dale Richard Foster Bought $51,925 of Shares

CEO of Wayside Technology Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dale Richard Foster (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of WSTG on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $20.77 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $51,925.

Wayside Technology Group Inc is an information technology channel company. It distributes software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. Wayside Technology Group Inc has a market cap of $91.080 million; its shares were traded at around $20.88 with a P/E ratio of 23.46 and P/S ratio of 0.36. The dividend yield of Wayside Technology Group Inc stocks is 3.27%. Wayside Technology Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Wayside Technology Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Dale Richard Foster bought 2,500 shares of WSTG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $20.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,000 shares of WSTG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $21.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

Director Andrew S Bryant bought 2,000 shares of WSTG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $20.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WSTG, click here