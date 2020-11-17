Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Chairman & CEO Michael A Mussallem Sold $5.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Mussallem (insider trades) sold 68,550 shares of EW on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $85.09 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a part of the healthcare sector. The company specializes in the treatment of structural heart disease. It manufactures heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a market cap of $53.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.18 with a P/E ratio of 68.14 and P/S ratio of 12.29. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Edwards Lifesciences Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Edwards Lifesciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CVP, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of EW stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $78.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP,Strategy/Corp Development Donald E Jr Bobo sold 13,074 shares of EW stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $80.56. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

CVP, Japan & Intercontinental Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of EW stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $81.23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.86% since.

CVP,Strategy/Corp Development Donald E Jr Bobo sold 574 shares of EW stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $80.33. The price of the stock has increased by 6.04% since.

CVP, TAVR Larry L Wood sold 10,698 shares of EW stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $73.27. The price of the stock has increased by 16.25% since.

CVP, Critical Care Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of EW stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $73.24. The price of the stock has increased by 16.3% since.

