First Light Capital Announces Notification to Shareholders Regarding Upcoming Annual General Meeting

November 17, 2020 | About: TSXV:XYZ.P +4.92%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / First Light Capital Corp. ("First Light" or the "Company") (TSXV:XYZ.P) announces that, due to recently announced restrictions as a result of COVID-19, shareholders and other guests are strongly encouraged not to attend in person the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") currently scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time). In an effort to protect everyone involved, the Company has elected to hold the Meeting via teleconference call at 604.334.9452.

Given concerns regarding COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting and reminds them that proxy voting instructions are included in the Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement mailed to shareholders in connection with the Meeting (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"). Signed registered shareholder proxies can be mailed in advance of the meeting to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare at 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y2, or can be voted by telephone at 1-866-732-8683 or by the internet at www.investorvote.com for tabulation in advance of the Meeting. Copies of the Meeting Materials are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
James Currie
Chief Executive Officer and director

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP.

1090 - 510 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada, V6C 3B9
Tel: 604-569-2209

SOURCE: First Light Capital Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617241/First-Light-Capital-Announces-Notification-to-Shareholders-Regarding-Upcoming-Annual-General-Meeting

