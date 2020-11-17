IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the first quarter of the FY 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

PR Newswire
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 recorded a gain of ARS 13,298 million compared to ARS 3,089 million in the same period of 2020, mainly explained by higher results due to changes in the fair value of investment properties.
- On March 20, as a consequence of the social, preventive and compulsory lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shopping malls throughout the country were closed, leaving exclusively those stores dedicated to essential activities such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks. This impact has been reflected in the results of the first quarter of the year since the main shopping malls of the company, located in the city of Buenos Aires, opened their doors later, in October.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 5,184 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, increasing 157.7% compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly explained by the Sales and Developments segment, whose EBITDA reached ARS 5,019 million as a result of sales made from the Bouchard 710 buildings and the Boston Tower. The adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached ARS 231 million, which represents a drop of 89% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Tenant sales in shopping malls fell by 79.4% in real terms in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to 2020. Portfolio occupancy remained at 92.8%.
- After the end of the quarter, we have sold approximately 7,150 additional sqm of offices for a total amount of USD 42.0 million.
- Subsequently, we announced the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 9.7 billion (ARS / share 76.9755 and ARS / ADR 307.9022). Payment will be effective on November 25.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
3M FY 2021
Income Statement
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
Revenues from sales, leases and services
895
2,784
Consolidated Gross Profit
646
2,500
Consolidated Profit from Operations
16,025
10,524
Profit for the Period
13,298
3,089
Attributable to:
IRSA CP's Shareholders
12,349
2,738
Non-Controlling interest
949
351
EPS (Basic)
98.01
21.73
EPS (Diluted)
98.01
21.73
Balance Sheet
09/30/2020
06/30/2020
Current Assets
14,797
16,068
Non-Current Assets
151,641
139,496
Total Assets
166,438
155,564
Current Liabilities
11,181
17,680
Non-Current Liabilities
60,666
56,526
Total Liabilities
71,847
74,206
Non-Controlling Interest
5,339
4,402
Shareholders' Equity
94,591
81,358
