Emerson Point Capital LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Square Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Coupa Software Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Investment company Emerson Point Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Square Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Coupa Software Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Etsy Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerson Point Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Emerson Point Capital LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MELI, BKNG, EXPE, PTON,

MELI, BKNG, EXPE, PTON, Added Positions: AMZN, DPZ, SQ, NFLX, SHOP, ADBE, LB, FND,

AMZN, DPZ, SQ, NFLX, SHOP, ADBE, LB, FND, Reduced Positions: MSFT, COUP, NOW, ETSY, RACE, PYPL, BURL, AYX, DG, PLNT, V, CMG, LYV, MA, NYT, CHTR, MTN,

MSFT, COUP, NOW, ETSY, RACE, PYPL, BURL, AYX, DG, PLNT, V, CMG, LYV, MA, NYT, CHTR, MTN, Sold Out: MCD,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 367,000 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 203,074 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 167,728 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 27,210 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,194 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.67%

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1300.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,872 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,383 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $123.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,113 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,169 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 216.00%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 127.03%. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $384.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 40,741 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 251.04%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 48,170 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $480.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,908 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 149.36%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $914.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,159 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 236,150 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.69%. Emerson Point Capital LP still held 151,194 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 85.87%. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $302.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Emerson Point Capital LP still held 7,997 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 35.67%. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $513.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Emerson Point Capital LP still held 41,471 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced to a holding in Etsy Inc by 26.34%. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Emerson Point Capital LP still held 203,744 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.56%. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Emerson Point Capital LP still held 92,378 shares as of .

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 48.53%. The sale prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $225.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Emerson Point Capital LP still held 32,429 shares as of .