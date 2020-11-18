Boothbay Fund Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Tiffany

New York, NY, based Investment company Boothbay Fund Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Tiffany, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Tech Data Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc owns 760 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BSN.U, BMRG, SOAC, WLL, CCIV.U, BKR, AHACU, HP, MU, DEN, NFIN, APA, TSM, TER, MTCH, ACTCU, FTOCU, MGNI, EHC, PSTH, PPR, JCAP, IPV, KRE, MGP, JETS, J, DISCK, NWS, MIK, NGA.U, FGNA.U, KIRK, PMVC.U, ECL, CFIIU, DCOM, EQR, FFG, SNPS, GOGO, LRCX, SIRI, CIICU, GIK, SNPR.U, TGT, FWONA, NGHC, FOUR, STND, DMYD.U, SHOP, TRU, OAC, PRPB.U, CRHC.U, BFT.U, FR, TPIC, HYAC, ARCH, HR, UA, AACQU, SVACU, XLU, VTR, TCON, RUN, PLAN, AVTR, DIA, DPZ, ROP, ITCI, EGRX, BATRA, NOVA, THBRU, IAC, FCACU, BBY, EXPE, CNR, SPG, BEAT, MOGU, LAD, ZUMZ, MVC, EB, ACAM, NPAUU, ETNB, GLEO, CHPMU, TWCTU, STWOU, JFR, CIO, UE, ACA, DELL, PSTL, CPRT, MCD, OMEX, PENN, LULU, CPS, PANW, FOXF, GCP, FTV, COUP, SREPA.PFD, LEVI, WTRE, SFTW, IMAB, CPSR.U, BCO, KMX, EA, LVS, LUB, RAVN, MRTX, SFBC, ESRT, CTLT, ETSY, CPAAU, ALUS, RPTX, GLDM, IWM, BRKR, CDR, CW, HD, LOW, MED, SHO, TDY, KDP, ATRA, WSC, ARPO, HMI, KNSA, DT, FSRVU, IPOC, ASAN, CMPS, VNQ, ASML, HTH, FOE, LPL, MAA, AVNT, TRNS, WSM, CMG, WIA, HCCI, DQ, CLVS, RH, CWEN.A, TACO, WTRH, FND, XFOR, STRO, UTZ, BILL, LYRA, ACND.U, LI, DKNG, AGEN, DD, FBSS, M, HSC, IMMU, KNX, MDLZ, LMT, ON, OSTK, PNBK, NLOK, WSO, VRSK, WIFI, XNET, DNKN, CMRX, CZR, SRRA, TWNK, WBT, HRI, SNAP, KALA, ADT, WHD, SPOT, MREO, DOCU, FTCH, RVLV, DAO, ZI, ARYBU, BIGC, FXI, VO, ACAD, CHH, EPR, JCI, MTB, MLM, MPW, NEM, NUAN, RAD, STM, TJX, TFX, CSIQ, HROW, SP4P, MLVF, BEEM, RIVE, CLNY, TAL, VNET, ZG, EPAM, ALLY, LMB, W, INOV, CWEN, WING, PTI, GDS, ICLK, BILI, OSMT, CFFAU, GMHI, IAA, VRM, ACI, NCNO, CLII.U, IWB, IWN, EGHT, IVZ, ATR, BOH, CR, CFR, DTE, DRQ, BEN, EVRI, HFC, IP, IPG, KBH, MAC, MGA, MMSI, MUR, OSK, OXM, RL, RJF, RBC, SWN, SF, SPRT, TOL, WRE, WWD, HEES, DK, CXO, DMAC, H, PDM, 6SQB, ACHC, BLMN, PBF, ZEN, LILA, AVRO, REZI, SWI, CRTX, NXTC, FSEA, BWMX, XPEV, BYFC, CRIS, GNW, MEIP, PEB, GECC, EPZM, ISEE, AKBA, AINC, AGLE, PK, LX, BIOX, CMLFU, TLGT, ABUS, COTY,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, QQQ, UBER, QCOM, XLNX, SWKS, V, ROKU, BITA, ABBV, AMD, ACM, COMM, SYNH, ONDK, AIT, HIW, NVS, RCL, BYND, MTUM, PLCE, BIG, LITE, FE, QRTEA, SPLK, SPY, BKNG, ZNGA, MRK, ROG, FOXA, BAX, COHR, MX, FUN, MIST, CHNG, SPWH, ATVI, FISV, TXN, AMCX, LH, MDT, DLA, MCK, GRA, TMUS, YNDX, ARNC, OTIS, CVA, EHTH, NVEE, FRTA, HWM, BDTX, CX, DRE, MCHP, PCG, LSI, DIS, CFX, FB, SRC, GARS, SAIC, NEP, HGV, CLDR, LYFT, ANF, BBSI, ELS, IIVI, RTX, VIPS, BZUN, TARA, AES, ADBE, AGX, BDC, ETFC, NFLX, PZZA, PWR, RBBN, SNX, UEIC, RUSHB, CXP, RGT, HRTG, LSXMA, SOI, MBIO, OFC, EXTR, EQC, PEAK, MYL, PPL, VVI, VMC, TWTR, EIGR, QTNT, SABR, ILPT, ZS, CHWY, PINE, AKR, BDSI, CTO, DKS, DISCA, CASI, DIN, KRG, LPSN, MTW, MCS, MKL, SPGI, UIS, NOA, ARAY, DAN, HCA, ENPH, ARDX, OEC, KALV, MCRB, CHMA, PFGC, RMR, TEAM, NTNX, CASA, IMXI, IMVT, NVST, NUGT, TQQQ, ATRS, VIAC, STZ, XOM, HRC, JACK, BLU, WFC, WEX, DG, AL, ADMA, CALA, PSTG, KLR, ESTA, FTDR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, TIF, AMZN, ADI, INFO, PEO, AAPL, MPWR, FIS, KBR, PYPL, ENR, AZPN, SPPP, UNH, BFAM, ADSK, NOK, MDGL, CHTR, GHIVU, ASMB, BMY, CDNS, CDW, JD, HCACU, UN, MELI, ANDA, FEAC.U, VIAV, FTAC, IPOC.U, APH, GPN, OAC.U, DMYT.U, TRI, VRSN, NXPI, BIIB, QTSPB.PFD, DISH, BBBY, GMHIU, NLY, CTAS, INTU, AZN, BRK.B, CMCSA, ERIC, KSS, SBAC, XPO, WMT, FLT, LILAK, TWLO, BYD, CSGP, ZGNX, OCUL, BDX, PRGO, ASA, MSCI, NDLS, STAY, CRWD, DHR, MSFT, NVDA, TPX, UDR, VICR, IPHI, USFD, PIC.U, EAT, CHDN, CIEN, DXC, LBTYA, RNG, SAGE, MOMO, HYACU, JWS.U, WPF.U, JBL, XRX, TDG, IQV, OTIC, CPLG, APXTU, DDOG, HECCU, FLWS, AIV, CLDX, BIDU, CRNT, ES, WAT, ORBC, APLE, VST, APTX, PINS, ACTG, BSX, CAR, CNC, SCHW, PSA, CRM, TRMB, WPC, TXMD, BBL, MA, EDU, CENTA, IGT, MLND, BURL, GDDY, VCTR, CDAY, GOSS, ZM, SMMCU, PPD, ADTN, EQIX, EEFT, HNGR, HLIT, HSIC, IMMR, RIGL, TMO, ICAD, DNIF, AER, MLCO, RCM, APO, FENG, CPRI, YELP, ACRE, RVNC, XENE, CSWI, CERC, LBRT, SE, IQ, EIDX, NIO, REAL, CCX.U, CARR, FIX, GLW, ETM, EL, HEI, SNY, SYY, THC, WYNN, XPEL, TROX, VSTM, FPRX, SIOX, KDMN, JBGS, IFRX, WH, PTON, MSGE, TREB.U,
- Sold Out: TSLA, BMRG.U, TECD, AMTD, SOAC.U, NFINU, APG, RSP, LCAHU, SUPN, VNDA, KHC, CCXX.U, EPC, INCY, QRVO, SBBX, QFIN, REGN, MXIM, MSI, TCO, IIF, EGIF, DBX, ST, GIK.U, MRVL, AVGO, BWG, NWSA, BPMC, SIX, GRUB, BTAI, BXP, LBRDK, PGRE, UAA, CPAA, AVY, BATRK, FPAC, FL, MINI, NKE, WY, HII, TLYS, CRSAU, EIX, ASUR, ADRO, TRNE.U, NEE, KRC, NI, OGE, APPS, STAG, HTA, ENTA, ARYA, CFFA, CNP, DXPE, PTC, WYND, PTCT, NVRO, AZEK, VBR, SKX, PNR, STSA, CCAC.U, ADC, BKE, ED, FNF, HAIN, HIBB, PETS, MSBF, NOW, BLBD, KURA, DPHCU, WORK, AXL, BJRI, DLTR, WCC, GLUU, AUPH, GBDC, TRIP, GSX, ALK, WTRG, CMS, GDEN, NJR, PNM, PKI, PXD, EVRG, WDC, AQN, CBAY, RRR, DTIL, IYR, T, CAL, DVN, AVDL, OXY, VHC, PNW, BLUE, BLD, EXTN, OKTA, UPWK, SAMA, VIR, AEM, COST, GBCI, IHC, LOGI, NOV, NLS, DGX, SANM, SYK, TDC, PCRX, WIX, MOBL, CDK, BOX, SPCE, HUD, ZUO, TCDA, HCAC, VXX, SVRA, BECN, CBRE, DECK, LMNX, PNC, PII, RDNT, RES, ROST, SSB, ZBRA, CBIO, CVLT, MASI, VCRA, SEAS, WK, ZYNE, PLNT, NGVT, TORC, ALLK, ESTC, AXNX, NFE, JMIA, PD, SONM, BCEL, NET, ALKS, BHC, HLX, PRDO, CONN, DHI, DB, EMKR, FLR, GIII, GLNG, NXGN, STAA, TS, CEMI, GDL, BX, FTI, GTT, CALX, FANG, 0GV, QUOT, TRUE, DNOW, PFNX, FRPT, NEWR, WVE, HOME, GRWG, AA, MYOV, DMTK, AMRX, CRNX, SONO, YI, LTHM, ACAMU, TMDX, ACCO, AVID, ENDP, GT, HRTH, IMGN, LJPC, NR, PDLI, SIGA, STXS, PRTK, ATEC, ORMP, FCRD, CLDT, QEP, VRA, RFP, KOS, SXC, BCOV, EIGI, KIN, ALDX, ADMS, PIRS, SLNO, LTRPA, CTMX, HPE, NEX, OBSV, PUMP, BTU, GPMT, SOLO, DESP, XERS, TFFP, ANVS, AEZS, BGGSQ, CHS, VERU, RRD, SNSS, SYN, HCHC, 0IGA, CDEV, NOVN, FINV,
For the details of BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,517 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2454.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,810 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 113,305 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 1,259,448 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,673 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.92%
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of .New Purchase: B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (BMRG)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 689,293 shares as of .New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 383,266 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 456,840 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2454.58%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 19,517 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 2324.90%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,831 shares as of .Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 521.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 177,026 shares as of .Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 475.17%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 46,589 shares as of .Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 403.86%. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $130.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,309 shares as of .Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 388.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $237.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,206 shares as of .Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.Sold Out: B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (BMRG.U)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.02.Sold Out: Tech Data Corp (TECD)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.Sold Out: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC.U)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.55.Sold Out: Netfin Acquisition Corp (NFINU)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $11.92.
