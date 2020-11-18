Boothbay Fund Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Tiffany

New York, NY, based Investment company Boothbay Fund Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Tiffany, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Tech Data Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc owns 760 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,517 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2454.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,810 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 113,305 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 1,259,448 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,673 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.92%

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 689,293 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 383,266 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 456,840 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2454.58%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 19,517 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 2324.90%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,831 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 521.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 177,026 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 475.17%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 46,589 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 403.86%. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $130.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,309 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 388.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $237.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,206 shares as of .

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.02.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $11.92.