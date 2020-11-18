Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Facebook Inc, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc

Investment company Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Livongo Health Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Tesla Inc, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 552,853 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 324,194 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 48,090 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 532,560 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 362,609 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 59,718 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 75,690 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,508 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,295 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 54.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 228,501 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,380 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 170.34%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,967 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,336 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp by 63.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 68,600 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 92.52%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of .

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.5.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.