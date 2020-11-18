Johnson Investment Counsel Inc Buys PepsiCo Inc, First Horizon National Corp, Camden Property Trust, Sells Alcon Inc, IBERIABANK Corp, S&P Global Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Johnson Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, First Horizon National Corp, Camden Property Trust, Visa Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Alcon Inc, IBERIABANK Corp, S&P Global Inc, First Hawaiian Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 567 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FHN, T, AIT, ULTA, WEX, DGRW, MRNA, CHX, URI, IMMU, AFL, PENN, WAT, ABB, CMG, MYL, GLW, ZM, DSI, IYJ, PRF, VAW,
- Added Positions: PEP, CPT, V, ADP, LNT, BAC, MA, ADI, NDAQ, AMT, MSFT, WM, CSL, HD, HON, UL, APH, AXS, GOOGL, ZBH, QUAL, USMV, ADBE, NVDA, IVW, IWR, PDBC, WSFS, RP, PCTY, COLL, NVT, EFA, IEMG, IWF, QQQ, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, VO, VWO, PLD, ATVI, ALXN, ABC, AZN, AZO, ADSK, BLKB, BLK, BWA, CACI, CMS, CEO, CHL, CI, CAG, COST, DLR, ENIA, EXPD, FMNB, FCX, GS, LHX, HRC, IART, KLAC, K, KR, LCNB, LANC, MAS, MCK, VIVO, PTC, SWKS, SYK, TMO, TYL, UTL, WMB, SMFG, MELI, WKHS, AVGO, FBHS, BURL, PYPL, KHC, ITOT, IWN, RSP, SCHD, SCHM, SPLV, VBK, VOO, VSS, VTI, VYM, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPGI, IVV, FHB, NKE, CTSH, VEU, PPG, ABT, PG, VFC, ZTS, DHR, NEE, ACN, CVX, SJM, MMC, SHW, WMT, RDS.B, ESS, INTC, VGT, CB, HSY, USB, WFC, WST, XYL, IWP, VDC, VEA, MMM, APD, ALL, IVZ, BDX, BRK.B, CRI, SCHW, CSCO, CCI, DOV, EMR, XOM, FRT, HAS, HUBB, JPM, LAD, NOC, ORCL, PNC, BKNG, O, RNR, ROP, SBUX, UNP, BX, GOOG, CTLT, ACWI, ACWX, IYH, MDY, SCHG, SPY, VFH, XLG, ALGN, DOX, AEP, AON, AMAT, WTRG, TFC, BP, BBD, BK, BAX, BBY, BA, SAM, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, CAT, LUMN, CRL, CHD, CTAS, C, CLX, ABEV, COP, STZ, CPRT, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DVA, DE, D, DD, DUK, EOG, EWBC, ETN, ENB, EL, FITB, FE, F, GD, GE, GIS, GSK, IBM, ITW, IFF, LKQ, LRCX, LNC, LFUS, LMT, MRK, MET, MNRO, MCO, NFLX, NI, NSC, ES, OKE, PKG, PH, PEBO, PNW, LIN, PRU, PHM, RPM, RF, ROST, SAP, CRM, SNY, SLB, SO, LUV, TRV, SCL, SNX, TSM, TGT, TFX, TXN, GL, TD, TM, UPS, RTX, VLO, VZ, WBA, WSO, WY, WOR, XEL, YUM, EBAY, DNP, HBI, IPGP, BR, DAL, TAK, FTNT, DG, TSLA, LYB, HII, MPC, PSX, FB, NOW, PANW, GMED, CDW, CGC, BABA, SYF, BKI, HPE, FTV, YUMC, HBB, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DGS, DVY, EEM, IBB, IEFA, IVE, IWC, IWD, IWM, IWO, IWS, IXN, IYW, JKE, OEF, SCHB, SCZ, SDY, VDE, VHT, VIG, VTV, VUG, VV, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: ALC, IBKC, CAKE, SPYG, LW, WHR, TEVA, PVH, LYG, HFC, EQR, CULP, INGR, BTI, IPG, IYF, FNDF, FSKR, CLF, OGS, KKR, ST, ZION, TOT, RDS.A, RMTI, FLEX, NWL,
For the details of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,133,364 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,144,826 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,276,639 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 1,179,815 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 664,323 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,750,413 shares as of .New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 439,852 shares as of .New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $276.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of .New Purchase: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $77.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,849 shares as of .New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,732 shares as of .New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of .Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 189.45%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 429,152 shares as of .Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 3652.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 389,686 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 468.38%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 109,925 shares as of .Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 41.05%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 410,989 shares as of .Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,178,059 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,496 shares as of .Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:
1. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying