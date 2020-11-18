Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Western Midstream Partners LP, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Lonestar Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Western Midstream Partners LP, Vistra Corp, McKesson Corp, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc, PG&E Corp, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lonestar Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lonestar Capital Management LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WSC, FTAI, MCK, ACI, LORL, CCO, MPLX, SD, SKT, WLL,

WSC, FTAI, MCK, ACI, LORL, CCO, MPLX, SD, SKT, WLL, Added Positions: WES, VST, BGCP, DAC,

WES, VST, BGCP, DAC, Reduced Positions: GDX, BERY, BRMK, EPD, PRTA,

GDX, BERY, BRMK, EPD, PRTA, Sold Out: NRG, SMCI, PCG, KR,

Vistra Corp (VST) - 700,000 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.08% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 260,000 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 550,000 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 980,000 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.84% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 330,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.5%

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.76%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 251,092 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $173.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.04 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 135,472 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.42, with an estimated average price of $1.08. The stock is now traded at around $1.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 2,402,503 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 82.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,005,291 shares as of .

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $33.05.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.3.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.