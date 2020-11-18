Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, United States Steel Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Paychex Inc

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Drexel Morgan & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, United States Steel Corp, Ford Motor Co, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Clorox Co, sells Boyd Gaming Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Paychex Inc, CVS Health Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Drexel Morgan & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Drexel Morgan & Co. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CLF, VTV, CLX, FISV, DG, TXN,

CLF, VTV, CLX, FISV, DG, TXN, Added Positions: X, F, IEFA, CVX, XOM, IWO,

X, F, IEFA, CVX, XOM, IWO, Reduced Positions: BYD, SPY, CL, PAYX, APD, OTIS, BMY, CARR, RTX, UNH, AMZN,

BYD, SPY, CL, PAYX, APD, OTIS, BMY, CARR, RTX, UNH, AMZN, Sold Out: CVS,

AT&T Inc (T) - 1,263,791 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 455,033 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 120,128 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 130,975 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 801,500 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $115.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,245 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $209.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $8.82, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 65.79%. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 504,000 shares as of .

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.