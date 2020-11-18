HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys MGM Growth Properties LLC, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Tegna Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company HG Vora Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MGM Growth Properties LLC, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, SLM Corp, WEX Inc, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Tegna Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGP, LPLA, RHP, SLM, WEX, KRC, HST, HHC, VRRM, CCL, UAL, KODK,
- Added Positions: VVV, PLYA,
- Reduced Positions: TGNA, LGF.A, SYF, OUT, LGF.B, SBGI, PEB, ALLY,
- Sold Out: AAN, SEAS,
These are the top 5 holdings of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 6,000,000 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 4,950,000 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 3,250,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 2,500,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 5,800,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.76%
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $92.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 6,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.84 and $170.27, with an estimated average price of $156.8. The stock is now traded at around $180.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AAN)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $18.26.
