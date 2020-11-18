Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Clearway Energy Inc, TELUS Corp

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Credit Capital Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Walmart Inc, First Solar Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Clearway Energy Inc, TELUS Corp, International Business Machines Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Capital Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, Credit Capital Investments LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QCOM, WMT, TSM, KL, NVDA, HL,

QCOM, WMT, TSM, KL, NVDA, HL, Added Positions: MU, FSLR, DXC, FB, NTR, LUMN, TROX,

MU, FSLR, DXC, FB, NTR, LUMN, TROX, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMLP, BG, WFC, VZ, VIAC, T, MYL,

GOOGL, AMLP, BG, WFC, VZ, VIAC, T, MYL, Sold Out: CNQ, CWEN, TU, IBM, UAL, CHL, TWTR, VNTR,

AT&T Inc (T) - 196,310 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 117,500 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.57% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 509,533 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 143,866 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 87,500 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $149.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Hecla Mining Co. The purchase prices were between $3.19 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 117,500 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 151.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 29,918 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 137,300 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $16.44 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07.