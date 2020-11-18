Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Clearway Energy Inc, TELUS Corp

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Credit Capital Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Walmart Inc, First Solar Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Clearway Energy Inc, TELUS Corp, International Business Machines Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Capital Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, Credit Capital Investments LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QCOM, WMT, TSM, KL, NVDA, HL,
- Added Positions: MU, FSLR, DXC, FB, NTR, LUMN, TROX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMLP, BG, WFC, VZ, VIAC, T, MYL,
- Sold Out: CNQ, CWEN, TU, IBM, UAL, CHL, TWTR, VNTR,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with MU. Click here to check it out.
- MU 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MU
- Peter Lynch Chart of MU
For the details of Credit Capital Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/credit+capital+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Credit Capital Investments LLC
- AT&T Inc (T) - 196,310 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 117,500 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.57%
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 509,533 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 143,866 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio.
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 87,500 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $149.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 500 shares as of .New Purchase: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Hecla Mining Co. The purchase prices were between $3.19 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 117,500 shares as of .Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 151.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 29,918 shares as of .Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 137,300 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67.Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $16.44 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Credit Capital Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Credit Capital Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Credit Capital Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Credit Capital Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Credit Capital Investments LLC keeps buying