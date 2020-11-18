  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Columbia Asset Management Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Corning Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: VIACA +2.33% GLW -1.35% DOW +1.02% AVGO -0.06% IRM -0.73% NVDA -0.69% EL -0.54% TM -0.95% APD -0.06% IWD -0.42% VMW +1.03% CB -0.88% D -2.21%

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Columbia Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Corning Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Dow Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Citigroup Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Columbia Asset Management owns 160 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Asset Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,404 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,095 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,140 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 156,074 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 44,215 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $256.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of .

New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.34 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $142.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,796 shares as of .

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $266.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $131.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,862 shares as of .

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of .

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $150.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 261.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,160 shares as of .

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Corning Inc by 62.17%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,975 shares as of .

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Dow Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,188 shares as of .

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of .

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,305 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of .

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia Asset Management.

1. Columbia Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbia Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbia Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbia Asset Management keeps buying

Comments

