Caxton Corp Buys CTI BioPharma Corp, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, MEI Pharma Inc, Kura Oncology Inc

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Caxton Corp (Current Portfolio) buys CTI BioPharma Corp, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, MEI Pharma Inc, Kura Oncology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Corp. As of 2020Q3, Caxton Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTH, CCIV.U, EPIX,

PSTH, CCIV.U, EPIX, Added Positions: CTIC, CRDF, SBBP, GLD, KALA, ISEE, EIGR, SCYX,

CTIC, CRDF, SBBP, GLD, KALA, ISEE, EIGR, SCYX, Reduced Positions: MEIP,

MEIP, Sold Out: STSA, KURA,

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 1,845,164 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67% Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) - 2,122,991 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) - 8,089,442 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34% CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) - 4,313,617 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 596.35% Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) - 643,959 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio.

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 67,369 shares as of .

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of .

Caxton Corp initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,590 shares as of .

Caxton Corp added to a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp by 596.35%. The purchase prices were between $1.02 and $2.15, with an estimated average price of $1.27. The stock is now traded at around $3.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 4,313,617 shares as of .

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 8,089,442 shares as of .

Caxton Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 25,358 shares as of .

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 771,790 shares as of .

Caxton Corp added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 54.47%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 192,738 shares as of .

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 112,872 shares as of .

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $22.03.