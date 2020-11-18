  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Caxton Corp Buys CTI BioPharma Corp, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, MEI Pharma Inc, Kura Oncology Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: CTIC -0.29% SBBP -5.45% GLD -0.37% KALA +1.21% ISEE -3.93% EIGR -0.55% PSTH -0.38% CCIV.U +0% EPIX -0.16% STSA -0.24%

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Caxton Corp (Current Portfolio) buys CTI BioPharma Corp, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, MEI Pharma Inc, Kura Oncology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Corp. As of 2020Q3, Caxton Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAXTON CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caxton+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAXTON CORP
  1. Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 1,845,164 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
  2. Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) - 2,122,991 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  3. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) - 8,089,442 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34%
  4. CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) - 4,313,617 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 596.35%
  5. Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) - 643,959 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 67,369 shares as of .

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,590 shares as of .

Added: CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp by 596.35%. The purchase prices were between $1.02 and $2.15, with an estimated average price of $1.27. The stock is now traded at around $3.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 4,313,617 shares as of .

Added: Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 8,089,442 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 25,358 shares as of .

Added: Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 771,790 shares as of .

Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 54.47%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 192,738 shares as of .

Added: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 112,872 shares as of .

Sold Out: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $22.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAXTON CORP. Also check out:

