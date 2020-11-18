Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Investment company Private Portfolio Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Coca-Cola Co, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Portfolio Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Private Portfolio Partners LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EPD, CE, STZ, IUSB, ZM, PRU, XLU, HUBS, BIL, SDY, ORCL, BIV, SPYG, ITOT, XLY, GOOG, TLT, GDX, GSLC, MUJ, VXRT,
- Added Positions: VTV, MUB, SUB, VUG, DES, T, TIP, VWO, VZ, PFE, VBK, VB, LQD, FTSL, GOVT, HEDJ, BRK.B, SCZ, ESGU, IGSB, IJR, IVV, EMB, DXJ, EFG, MBB, MSFT, AAPL, FDN, MO, BA, DIS, PGX, ESGE, SHYG, VLUE, ARKK, HII, IBM, CWB, VOO, CSCO, IEMG, SLV, IEF, IEFA, VV, VEA, BMY, CVX, CMCSA, EA, IYG, IHI, JPM, PG, QCOM, TSLA, MOAT, VTI, ABBV, ADBE, AEP, BAC, CVS, ETN, FB, FTC, GE, INTC, IAU, IXN, USMV, QUAL, PFF, DVY, JNJ, CRM, SCHD, XLK, SHOP, UPS, UNH, VSS, VGT, V, WMT, WFC, BABA, CI, DOCU, FPE, M, MS, NVDA, ORAN, PYPL, PEP, RTX, XLV, NOW, DIA, TWLO, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, QQQ, SPY, AMZN, KO, XLF, BBBY, SHY, IWF, EFAV, VNQ, SQ, XSLV, IWR, IWD, ACN, ROBO, OIH, XMLV, PDT, EVT, VIG, IWM, PPG, PULS, ABT, VYM, HDV, GOOGL, CQQQ, RSP, MA, IJH, IWO, ITA, SND, SE, UNP, LMT, VOT, VOE, MRK, EQIX, COST, MCD,
- Sold Out: AMD, TXN, COP, CFA, HCRSQ, DNRCQ,
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 92,284 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 157,855 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 43,978 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,737 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 135,489 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56%
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,250 shares as of .New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $114.22, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $132.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of .New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $205.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of .New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,331 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,551 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,423 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.53%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,347 shares as of .Added: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DES)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.88 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 120,076 shares as of .Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 69.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 59,077 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,377 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 131.48%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,322 shares as of .Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.Sold Out: Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF (CFA)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.22 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.63.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Hi-Crush Inc (HCRSQ)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hi-Crush Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.18, with an estimated average price of $0.04.Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DNRCQ)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.28, with an estimated average price of $0.11.
