Calixto Global Investors, LP Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Five9 Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Sea, RingCentral Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

Investment company Calixto Global Investors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Five9 Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, JD.com Inc, Outfront Media Inc, sells Sea, RingCentral Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, GDS Holdings, Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calixto Global Investors, LP. As of 2020Q3, Calixto Global Investors, LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 222,845 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. New Position JD.com Inc (JD) - 247,500 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.35% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 724,968 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 48,511 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,319 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio.

Calixto Global Investors, LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.26%. The holding were 222,845 shares as of .

Calixto Global Investors, LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 117,470 shares as of .

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 121.83%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 99,599 shares as of .

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 38.35%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 247,500 shares as of .

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 687,950 shares as of .

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 724,968 shares as of .

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 233,783 shares as of .

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85.

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76.

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57.