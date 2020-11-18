  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Consonance Capital Management LP Buys Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc, Sells Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: PTGX -0.46% TCRR +7.2% HRTX +2.72% SWTX +0.32% MTEM +2% CASI +0.5% KPTI +0.56% CCXI +0.54% AKBA +5% CDNA +5.01%

New York, NY, based Investment company Consonance Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, Molecular Templates Inc, sells Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, CareDx Inc, Cytokinetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consonance Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Consonance Capital Management LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Consonance Capital Management LP
  1. Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) - 3,747,298 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%
  2. GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) - 5,299,863 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.13%
  3. Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 3,468,171 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.18%
  4. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) - 4,685,527 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55%
  5. Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) - 14,007,548 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.84%
New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 2,369,709 shares as of .

New Purchase: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 1,509,819 shares as of .

New Purchase: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 2,005,218 shares as of .

New Purchase: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 602,732 shares as of .

New Purchase: Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Molecular Templates Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,736,012 shares as of .

New Purchase: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.89. The stock is now traded at around $2.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 6,560,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $46.35 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Sold Out: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.75.

Sold Out: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.58 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $23.4.

Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.19 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.49.



