Berkshire Asset Management Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Wells Fargo

Investment company Berkshire Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Wells Fargo, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Berkshire Asset Management Llc owns 166 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BCLI, FIS, ZTS, BF.B, CARR, NUAN, UN, FEYE,
- Added Positions: BAC, INTC, LEG, VB, BRK.B, SPY, GOOG, ADP, IJH, VZ, USB, PEP, LOW, PGR, SCHB, UPS, VRTX, EFA, IWV, HD, XLE, CTXS, CPB, APD, NVDA, LHX, ITW, SCHX, BX, GH, UNP, ET, BDX, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, LUV, WFC, SCHF, CVX, LMT, SCHM, CSCO, BMY, PNC, ABBV, KMI, NSC, AAPL, SLY, JPM, SCHV, MCD, ABT, MRK, GIS, WMT, QCOM, PG, T, PPL, SCHE, KMB, AMGN, EMR, WM, JNJ, WPC, HON, NUE, KO, VIG, PFE, CB, MTB, AMZN, GD, VGK, CBU, MDT, IWD, SCHG, RDS.B, AEP, IWM, MO, SYY, TEL, TSM, TWTR, UNH, VEA, IWF, C, XLF, RTX, FB, BLK, MMM, BKR, CMCSA, CLX, CREE, ES, XOM, DVY, WEC, VIAC, VEU, VOO, IBM, FDX, FCX, AVGO, TXN, TGT, K, BIIB, GOOGL, STX, ADSK, PAYX, PM, AXP,
- Sold Out: SCHH, CVS, CME, IONS, MS, VLO, PSX, ETRN, TTI,
These are the top 5 holdings of BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,802 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.7%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 392,514 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 646,725 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.01%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 212,590 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 515,025 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $4.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $146.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,944 shares as of .New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,889 shares as of .New Purchase: Unilever NV (UN)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Unilever NV. The purchase prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of .New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of .Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 78.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,231,874 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 646,725 shares as of .Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 472,195 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1770.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 816 shares as of .Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 99.57%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,481 shares as of .Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHH)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $47.45 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $55.63.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.
