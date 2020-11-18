Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Mattern Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, JANUS DETROIT STR, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mattern Capital Management, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHY, VNLA,
- Added Positions: IGSB, LHX, ADP, CSCO, PSX, ABC, NJR, LMT, ATO, AFL, SHW, FRT, UNP, CHD, ICE, HD, BDX, GD, MDT, RTX, CMS, HON, SJM, IBM, EV, JNJ, CBSH, UNH, PEP, O, SPGI, CB, MMM, AMT, MCD, NKE, WMT, VZ, VFC, ADI, CCI, SYK, EMR, JKHY, PG, PAYX, ES, CL, WEC, TROW, ABT, CMF,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, AAPL, UPS, AMZN, FEX, SPLV, USMV, DGRO, MRK,
- Sold Out: XOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,617 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 55,360 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,048 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 38,508 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 68,003 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,896 shares as of .New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,027 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 416.78%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 46,112 shares as of .Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $198.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,855 shares as of .Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 119,170 shares as of .Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 26.40%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,006 shares as of .Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $64.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 94,862 shares as of .Added: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 124,681 shares as of .Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.
