TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys Boston Scientific Corp, Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Merck Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: ADI -1.55% FB -1.42% YUM -0.69% SPGI -0.87% PKI -0.24% BSX -7.89% MA +0.31% CRM +2.51% IQV -0.88% AMT +0.04% COO -2.42% BABA -0.58% RT +0%

Investment company TPI Fund Managers Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Scientific Corp, Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Merck Inc, Fiserv Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPI Fund Managers Ltd. As of 2020Q3, TPI Fund Managers Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TPI Fund Managers Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,169 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,150 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 158,125 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 117,273 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 220,259 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 255,681 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $336.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 26,884 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 27,463 shares as of .

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $172.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 42,543 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 23,965 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $332.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 16,102 shares as of .

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 134.44%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $135.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 60,153 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,878 shares as of .

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $104.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 99,568 shares as of .

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,898 shares as of .

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,549 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.



