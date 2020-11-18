Oberweis Asset Management Inc Buys Constellium SE, Upwork Inc, Magnite Inc, Sells Fiverr International, Alibaba Group Holding, eHealth Inc

Investment company Oberweis Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Constellium SE, Upwork Inc, Magnite Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, sells Fiverr International, Alibaba Group Holding, eHealth Inc, Perdoceo Education Corp, Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 471,394 shares, 22.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.51% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 6,275,307 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.64% Endava PLC (DAVA) - 418,982 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.87% AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC) - 468,012 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01% Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) - 160,720 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 400,500 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 274,507 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $18.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 63,680 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.94, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 137,600 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $76.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,890 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Constellium SE by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 6,275,307 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 729.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 319,390 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 37.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 118,900 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 194.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of .

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $24.06.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29.