Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc Buys MaxLinear Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Snowflake Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, II-VI Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MaxLinear Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Snowflake Inc, NeoPhotonics Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells DraftKings Inc, II-VI Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,000 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 150,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 60,621 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 79,849 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14% NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) - 752,091 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.61%

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $248.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 6,780 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $226.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,593 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 9,203 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 658.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $24.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp by 55.61%. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 752,091 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $4.66 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 252,495 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $125.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Casa Systems Inc by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.01 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $37.77.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.