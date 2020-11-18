Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys Tesla Inc, Williams Inc, Evergy Inc, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, FirstEnergy Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Teilinger Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Williams Inc, Evergy Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Eversource Energy, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, FirstEnergy Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teilinger Capital Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Teilinger Capital Ltd. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, WMB, EVRG, D, ES,

TSLA, WMB, EVRG, D, ES, Reduced Positions: LNG, NRG,

LNG, NRG, Sold Out: CNP, DTE, FE, OKE, EXC, PEG, TRGP,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 43,000 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,256 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 650,000 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 265,000 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.21% Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 208,100 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $441.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.53%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.14%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.05%. The holding were 208,100 shares as of .

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of .

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $91.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 79,200 shares as of .

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9.