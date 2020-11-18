Courage Capital Management Llc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Anthem Inc, Mylan NV, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Hanger Inc, Universal Health Services Inc

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Courage Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Anthem Inc, Mylan NV, Evolent Health Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Hanger Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courage Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Courage Capital Management Llc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VZ, FE, STX, TME, DUK, DTE, JNJ,

VZ, FE, STX, TME, DUK, DTE, JNJ, Added Positions: ANTM, MYL, EVH, EIX, GDX, GDXJ, GLD,

ANTM, MYL, EVH, EIX, GDX, GDXJ, GLD, Reduced Positions: HNGR, IMRN,

HNGR, IMRN, Sold Out: HCA, UHS, PNFP,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,000 shares, 17.46% of the total portfolio. Mylan NV (MYL) - 575,000 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.75% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 33,000 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 400,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 16,100 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.00%

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $55.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 9,302 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,987 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 222.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mylan NV by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Evolent Health Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Edison International by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $65.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 71,049 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 77,010 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $53.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 93,538 shares as of .

Courage Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.

Courage Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86.

Courage Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $33.28 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.81.