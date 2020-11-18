Dean Capital Management Buys Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Powell Industries Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Sells Herman Miller Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Carter's Inc

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Dean Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Powell Industries Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Spire Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, sells Herman Miller Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Carter's Inc, Blue Bird Corp, Littelfuse Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Dean Capital Management owns 129 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 33,919 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.07% TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) - 83,521 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 72,508 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.30% Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 32,409 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 63,406 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.44%

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 34,270 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Powell Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 42,822 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 51,654 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.52 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 13,968 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.5 and $71.96, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,669 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,320 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Avient Corp by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,264 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,472 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,062 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Cathay General Bancorp by 54.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $24.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,518 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Associated Banc-Corp by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 107,896 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc by 102.80%. The purchase prices were between $80.27 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $84.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,623 shares as of .

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $12.52.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $32.95.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The sale prices were between $31.03 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $39.77 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $42.59.