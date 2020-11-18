Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Medtronic PLC, Intel Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, Baxter International Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc

Investment company Cinctive Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Medtronic PLC, Intel Corp, Kansas City Southern, Eli Lilly and Co, sells PG&E Corp, Baxter International Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sun Life Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cinctive Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Cinctive Capital Management LP owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ST, MDT, INTC, KSU, LLY, COST, AVTR, PAYC, AAXN, PCTY, CYBR, GLW, NEE, FIVN, KEYS, PKI, KO, MDLZ, NOW, QCOM, EL, XOM, UI, DXC, NIU, AMD, TGT, EXAS, MCD, UNP, GDRX, SONO, DIOD, FLS, NAV, NSTG, CP, CTSH, MTCH, SWN, RNG, LEVI, NET, SHOP, AVT, BBY, MFC, ZNGA, IAC, CB, AN, OMC, TWLO, DLTR, MNST, XEC, GT, STX, UPS, DAN, DCI, TMUS, MTD, GH, SNOW, AFG, PRI, YELP, AFL, KMX, CCK, VFC, GPS, NCNO, ADM, CHRW, TJX, FND, GPK, HAS, INSP, RPM, VTR, GOOS, OSK, SHOO, USFD, FTCH, SPAQ, AGCO, BG, TT, PDCO, RTX, WWD, HII, ACAD, OLN, PENN, TXT, CZR, CPB, XRAY, HAE, CHGG, REAL, DKNG, CRSR, HFC, ANGI, DISCA, FTV, BHVN, FOXA, SBE, RKT, WRB, LULU, PS, FOUR, MHK, SPR, LNC, QRTEA, GOOGL, NKE, SMG, APPN, MDB, EGHT, MANH, BLMN, BURL, MDLA, SDC, AES, AAPL, TIG, WMT, EQT, DCT,

ST, MDT, INTC, KSU, LLY, COST, AVTR, PAYC, AAXN, PCTY, CYBR, GLW, NEE, FIVN, KEYS, PKI, KO, MDLZ, NOW, QCOM, EL, XOM, UI, DXC, NIU, AMD, TGT, EXAS, MCD, UNP, GDRX, SONO, DIOD, FLS, NAV, NSTG, CP, CTSH, MTCH, SWN, RNG, LEVI, NET, SHOP, AVT, BBY, MFC, ZNGA, IAC, CB, AN, OMC, TWLO, DLTR, MNST, XEC, GT, STX, UPS, DAN, DCI, TMUS, MTD, GH, SNOW, AFG, PRI, YELP, AFL, KMX, CCK, VFC, GPS, NCNO, ADM, CHRW, TJX, FND, GPK, HAS, INSP, RPM, VTR, GOOS, OSK, SHOO, USFD, FTCH, SPAQ, AGCO, BG, TT, PDCO, RTX, WWD, HII, ACAD, OLN, PENN, TXT, CZR, CPB, XRAY, HAE, CHGG, REAL, DKNG, CRSR, HFC, ANGI, DISCA, FTV, BHVN, FOXA, SBE, RKT, WRB, LULU, PS, FOUR, MHK, SPR, LNC, QRTEA, GOOGL, NKE, SMG, APPN, MDB, EGHT, MANH, BLMN, BURL, MDLA, SDC, AES, AAPL, TIG, WMT, EQT, DCT, Added Positions: FDX, NVST, LOW, MSFT, CXO, ZBH, CDAY, ZBRA, ETSY, ABBV, ALXN, AMZN, PI, FWONK, BMY, ZEN, LH, ADBE, BIO, MCK, AAP, HOLX, MMM, ITT, AVLR, ESPR, GM, PE, HUBS, UTHR, LEA, XPO, VRM, CBRL, CRWD, APA, HON, KNX, TAK, PXD, NTRA, SBH, URBN, DHR, SU, PLAN, WPX, RSG, ALL, HES, KMI, FOLD, UNH, AM, WGO, PPD, PNR, CNI, CTLT, ATVI, DNKN, CTB, APTV, CMG, WERN, ADTN, CHWY, NUAN,

FDX, NVST, LOW, MSFT, CXO, ZBH, CDAY, ZBRA, ETSY, ABBV, ALXN, AMZN, PI, FWONK, BMY, ZEN, LH, ADBE, BIO, MCK, AAP, HOLX, MMM, ITT, AVLR, ESPR, GM, PE, HUBS, UTHR, LEA, XPO, VRM, CBRL, CRWD, APA, HON, KNX, TAK, PXD, NTRA, SBH, URBN, DHR, SU, PLAN, WPX, RSG, ALL, HES, KMI, FOLD, UNH, AM, WGO, PPD, PNR, CNI, CTLT, ATVI, DNKN, CTB, APTV, CMG, WERN, ADTN, CHWY, NUAN, Reduced Positions: NXPI, WDAY, DG, MTSI, MET, ORLY, MA, VRTX, MXL, NYT, HSY, NSC, ETR, DTE, CRK, PYPL, HZNP, ANTM, EQH, PTC, DD, CI, ZM, GL, VOYA, CAH, CARR, GNRC, CNQ, ANSS, PRO, ABC, CALX, RGEN, AOS, STZ, ASH, FB, AEE, BHF, HUBB, VRT, HUM, LAD, TEL, TPX, MAT, IDA, RARE, PDCE, NFLX, CVE, PG, ELY, PNM, AXTA, EA, AXS,

NXPI, WDAY, DG, MTSI, MET, ORLY, MA, VRTX, MXL, NYT, HSY, NSC, ETR, DTE, CRK, PYPL, HZNP, ANTM, EQH, PTC, DD, CI, ZM, GL, VOYA, CAH, CARR, GNRC, CNQ, ANSS, PRO, ABC, CALX, RGEN, AOS, STZ, ASH, FB, AEE, BHF, HUBB, VRT, HUM, LAD, TEL, TPX, MAT, IDA, RARE, PDCE, NFLX, CVE, PG, ELY, PNM, AXTA, EA, AXS, Sold Out: PCG, BAX, MSI, SLF, IBM, CIEN, PFPT, TNDM, RHI, CGNX, PCAR, FE, PII, CSX, ERIC, FIS, NBIX, ES, CVS, ADI, DGX, IPGP, BWA, HIG, OKE, DECK, KR, SNDR, BSX, CHH, HOG, CRM, ADSK, QSR, LKQ, BKNG, RNR, STE, THO, ALV, NOC, ROST, GD, EVBG, ZUO, BJ, HD, DE, MKC, MD, EVRG, REYN, PRU, TRN, FIVE, ALGN, CNO, PD, JACK, SHW, SWK, SYY, AYX, HPQ, MRVL, TDG, RXN, TWTR, IR, BYD, MSM, TTWO, HDS, ADPT, TFX, BA, CSL, DKS, LHX, PRGO, TEVA, NVT, SHLL, AVNT, WEN, RGA, OLLI, SPCE, GPN, ICUI, RH, HQY, ETRN, RPRX, DPZ, POR, ULTA, NVRO, WEX, SHAK, AZO, BBBY, EXPE, MPC, PBF, WYND, DRI, TEN, NEP, NARI, ACM,

For the details of Cinctive Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cinctive+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR SERIES TRUST (XOP) - 656,200 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 65,126 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.42% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 76,928 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 285.10% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 194,843 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.03% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 101,664 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.42%

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 269,875 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 109,583 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 206,391 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $191.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 55,843 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 67,630 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 27,274 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 1324.43%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $23.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 430,177 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 148.42%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $285.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 65,126 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 285.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 76,928 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 259.90%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 49,872 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 201.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $56.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 194,002 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 219.15%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $150.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 54,269 shares as of .

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $40.39.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.