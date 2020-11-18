Stadion Money Management, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Watkinsville, GA, based Investment company Stadion Money Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stadion Money Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stadion Money Management, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 14,118,578 shares, 24.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 9,961,877 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% (ACIM) - 3,551,715 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 4,629,425 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 362.34% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM) - 4,856,485 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 932,303 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,085,241 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 399,355 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 420,468 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 337,236 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO ACTIVELY M. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 400,977 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 362.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 4,629,425 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 459.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 658,013 shares as of .

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $41.23.

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2.