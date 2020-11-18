  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Harber Asset Management LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Viad Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Corteva Inc, Alphabet Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: VPG -0.62% IMKTA -2.87% TSN -1.48% UBER -0.65% CCOI -2.47% VVI +3.92% DLTR -1.87% NFLX +0.32% KN -0.59% VZ -0.23% CTVA -1.1% M +9.73%

New York, NY, based Investment company Harber Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Viad Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Corteva Inc, Alphabet Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harber Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Harber Asset Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Harber Asset Management LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 127,947 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 228,477 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 496,804 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  4. AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 228,520 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.83%
  5. Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 174,574 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 221,858 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $60.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 123,053 shares as of .

New Purchase: Viad Corp (VVI)

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Viad Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 289,406 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $93.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 60,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $480.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 10,268 shares as of .

New Purchase: Knowles Corp (KN)

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Knowles Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $16.04, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 341,500 shares as of .

Added: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 60.10%. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 259,638 shares as of .

Added: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ingles Markets Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 292,704 shares as of .

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 142,152 shares as of .

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91.



