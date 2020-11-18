Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP Buys CoreLogic Inc, Navistar International Corp, FBL Financial Group Inc, Sells Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Navistar International Corp

Investment company Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys CoreLogic Inc, Navistar International Corp, FBL Financial Group Inc, Peabody Energy Corp, sells Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Navistar International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP. As of 2020Q3, Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 350,773 shares, 38.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.24% CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 404,320 shares, 27.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Navistar International Corp (NAV) - 319,800 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 658,092 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.54% FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) - 118,166 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.36%. The holding were 404,320 shares as of .

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.92%. The holding were 319,800 shares as of .

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.35 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $39.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 118,166 shares as of .

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP added to a holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89. The stock is now traded at around $1.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $20 and $24, with an estimated average price of $21.52.