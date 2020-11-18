Alesco Advisors Llc Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company Alesco Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alesco Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Alesco Advisors Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCIT, TT, MCD, TSLA, NKLA, EEM, SLQD, VYM,

VCIT, TT, MCD, TSLA, NKLA, EEM, SLQD, VYM, Added Positions: SCHP, BND, EFV, FLRN, VTIP, SPYV, IEF, BSV, NYF, MUB, STIP, SUB, ESGU, ESGD, VTEB, ESGE, MBB, SHV, JNJ,

SCHP, BND, EFV, FLRN, VTIP, SPYV, IEF, BSV, NYF, MUB, STIP, SUB, ESGU, ESGD, VTEB, ESGE, MBB, SHV, JNJ, Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, IJJ, TIP, SCHZ, SCHH, VNQI, SCHO, IWC, VEA, SPAB, AGG, IVE, SCHX, FLOT, VGSH, VMBS, SCHA, STPZ, VNQ, AAPL, EFA, VO, VTI, SCZ, VWO, SCHM, VB, SPLG, SPIP, SHYG, SHY, SCHV, SCHF, SCHE, SCHC, IJS, IJK, IAU, EWX, UNP, PG, MSFT, JPM,

IJH, IJR, IJJ, TIP, SCHZ, SCHH, VNQI, SCHO, IWC, VEA, SPAB, AGG, IVE, SCHX, FLOT, VGSH, VMBS, SCHA, STPZ, VNQ, AAPL, EFA, VO, VTI, SCZ, VWO, SCHM, VB, SPLG, SPIP, SHYG, SHY, SCHV, SCHF, SCHE, SCHC, IJS, IJK, IAU, EWX, UNP, PG, MSFT, JPM, Sold Out: GVI, ITM, PDBC, ADP, RWR, VCSH,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,605,918 shares, 24.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 4,947,907 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 1,168,381 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 2,569,155 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,852,924 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $148.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $441.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,703 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $88.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 994 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,185,173 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 765,464 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 257.89%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 86.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,465 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.45 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 76,594 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,025 shares as of .

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.